Ghanaian journalist opens up on how his gay partner infected him with HIV/AIDS

A young Journalist whose name is given as Richard and works at a Radio Station at Kade in the Eastern Region of Ghana has recounted how he got infected with HIV/AIDS by his gay partner.

Richard made this revelation when he spoke to Crime Check Foundation in a video interview which was restreamed by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, he had come to Accra to find greener pastures as most young men in his village do especially because he had no parents fending for him.



Richard said he lived on the streets, sold water during the day and “nkatie burger” at night with the profit he made from the sale of water.



Sleeping on the streets in the cold weather was the order of the day until he met some group of friends who were homosexuals and promised to take good care of him.

Richard said they did their best to ensure he was doing very well and in exchange for the care, he offered sex to the men.



Richard said he moved back to Kade where he worked as a Broadcast Journalist and was hosting a health programme where he interviewed health personnel who spoke on HIV/AIDS and he was motivated to check his status.



He said it was then he realized that he had been infected by the deadly disease and that got him worried and sad but had to gather the courage to make the world know that the disease is still real and there is the need for protection.



