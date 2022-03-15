Ghanaian journalists fall in love with Jardin Majorelle

Jardin Majorelle - Morocco

Eight Ghanaian journalists who have visited the Kingdom of Morocco, say they have deeply fallen in love with Jardin Majorelle.

It is garden which has become one phenomenal tourist attraction, making great impact in Marrakech, one of the imperial cities in the Kingdom of Morocco.



According to the journalists, aside the natural sights and beeping sounds of birds, the mixed colorful flowers present in the garden, which has original historical ties with French, and her colonial footprints, has a museum entrance, bookshop, Love gallery, Cafe, toilet facilities, water kiosk among others remained their favorite attraction.



Speaking in separate interviews, the journalists said the garden would remain one of the best tourist attractions in Morocco considering the beauty and number of tourists being recorded.



"The Berber Museum, is located in the former painting studio of Jaques Majorelle, and presents a panorama of extraordinary creativity of the oldest people in North Africa.



A collection of over six hundred (600) objects (jewelleries, arms, leather work, basketry, textiles, and carpets) sourced throughout Morocco from the Rif mountains to the Sahara desert, and attests to the richness and diversity of an ongoing vibrant culture," they observed.

The museum, historically was designed around its collection, sound, music, photography, and film transport. The (visitor) originator, opening a door onto the Berber culture of Morocco, eventually succeeded in building the historic garden through this initiative.



Origin, characteristics of Jardin Majorelle



Literature from the garden indicates that Jaques Majorelle, (1886-1962) was a French orientalist painter and son of famous Art Nouveau furniture designer, Louis Majorelle.



He arrived in Morocco in 1917, invited by the French Resident-General Marshall Lyautey. Majorelle was seduced by Marrakech.



In 1931, he commissioned the architect, Paul Senoir to build an artist's studio in the art Deco style; its walls were painted in Majorelle blue.

Around it, he designed a garden, a living work of art composed of exotic plants and rare species collected during his worldwide travels. He opened his garden to the public in 1947, but after his death in 1962, it fell into abandon.



In 1980, Pierre Berge and Yves Saint Laurent acquired the Jardin Majorelle, saving it from real estate developers. Since then, the garden has been restored, and many new plants have been added.



A museum dedicated to Berber culture was opened in the painters studio. Today, the Jardin Majorelle also includes a book store, cafe and boutique.



After the death of Yves Saint Laurent in 2008, Pierre Berge donated the Jardin Majorelle to the Foundation Pierre Berge-Yves Saint Laurent.



The Foundation Jardin Majorelle was established at this time. A memorial to the French fashion designer was built in the garden.

Perspective of Ghanaian journalists



Abdallah Mohammed, who works with Ghana's famous Metropolitan Television (Metro TV) described the garden as one of the best revenue mobilization centers in tourism development and management in Marrakech.



"You can imagine how much revenue this garden is generating. The garden is beautiful and the ambiance is just spectacular", he said.



Harriet Nartey, one of the senior journalists working with Pan African Television in the West African country of Ghana said "The garden should tell you how the Moroccans are prepared to grow tourism".



On her part, Ina-thalia Quansah, Bureau Chief of Multimedia Media in Western Region of Ghana who won the coveted prize of youngest journalist of the year 2019 said the development of the garden has given her the conviction that the tourism industry in Morocco had a future".

Executive Director of Journalists For Tourism Advocacy (JTA) Zambaga Rufai Saminu, who facilitated the journalists visit to Morocco to study and report on inbound and outbound tourism development in Morocco in order to adequately inform Ghanaian tourists why they ought to choose destinations in Africa instead of traveling far, urged other African countries to emulate the shining example of Morocco in developing world class attractions.



Popular blogger, Ameyaw Debrah who has gained global recognition for his work, was also part of the team that visited Morocco. The trip was facilitated by Moontouch Travel Limited and sponsored by the Moroccan Embassy in Ghana.