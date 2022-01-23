Ghanaian journalists, fans mock Nigeria for crashing out of AFCON 2021

The Super Eagles were unbeaten prior to the Tunisia game

Nigeria records 100% win in AFCON group stage

Super Eagles earn label of favourites



Tunisia defeat Nigeria to qualify for quarter finals



Ghanaian journalists and football fans are exacting revenge on Nigeria following their 'shock' exit from the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon.



On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Black Stars of Ghana lost their last group C game to Comoros to end their AFCON campaign with a draw and two losses and a point.



Nigerians had a field day mocking the team and fans at a time they had won their first two games, they subsequently beat Equatorial Guinea to finish top of their group three wins out of three games.



In a battle of Eagles - Carthage vs. Super in the round of 16 clash in Garoua, the Tunisians prevailed thanks to a lone goal by Youssef Msakni who beat Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye with a long-range effort two minutes into the second half. Th Tunisians held on to knock Nigeria out.



On Twitter, Ghanaian journalists have not spared their Nigerian counterparts the pain of seeing their 100% win at the group stage blown apart by the North Africans.

See some of the mocking tweets below





Ghanaians can laugh at you ooooo eiiiii



Heartless people — Umofian (@Bridget_Otoo) January 23, 2022

I swear Naira Nigeria nor Ghana could Cedis coming ???????? — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 23, 2022

Hehe. Way better fuor. ???????????? https://t.co/CS3aFRsYtU — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 23, 2022

There is a Twitter Space where Ghanaians are just laughing. You join and just laugh. No analysis. Nothing . — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 23, 2022

Ghana is always one step ahead of Nigeria in terms of everything. Jollof, 24/7 Electricity, Afcon Elimination, Music etc. ???????? — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) January 23, 2022

History Class tomorrow!



How many times has ????????Nigeria won the Africa Cup of Nations?



Ans. ????????Ghana minus one #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/PI6bSs4FHe — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) January 23, 2022

The eagle is down, I don't know about Nigeria but Ghana has light, so we can cedis???????????????????????? — Afcon21 updates (@AKUA_ADDOBEA) January 23, 2022

Nigerian Arsenal fans can’t be pained about this loss. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/avqhe90oom — Kameh MASTER-KLASSE (@dele_kameh) January 23, 2022

It's not easy being a nigerian and an Arsenal fan, pamper us, we going through alot pic.twitter.com/LFltbgGcBU — CHIEF PROTOCOL (@ElSirdeeq99) January 23, 2022

Nigerian fans tomorrow morning ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yPp1kWsDTe — Wataka Timothy (@Daddy_Avianna) January 23, 2022

The result means the Nigerians ended just one step ahead of Ghana that finished their campaign at the group stage of the competition.



Youssef Msakni beat Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye with a long-range effort two minutes into the second half to end the Super Eagles hopes of winning the title.



Nigeria's task was made harder when Alex Iwobi was sent off following a video assistant referee review.



The West Africans were the only side to win all three group games in Cameroon, but were largely subdued against a side hit by Covid-19.



Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq fired across goal and wide in injury time after Moses Simon had earlier had an effort blocked by Carthage Eagles keeper Bechir Ben Said.



Tunisia, Nations Cup winners in 2004, will face Burkina Faso in the last eight on Saturday, 29 January.