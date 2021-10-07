Ghanaian lady called to UK Bar, New York Bar and Ghana Bar tells her story

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

On October 1, 2021, a total of 278 students of the Ghana School of Law were called to the Bar by the General Legal Council (GLC) to commence legal practice in Ghana.

The new lawyers were called to the Ghana Bar after they successfully passed the Professional Law Examination organised by the Ghana School of Law. One of these new lawyers whose story has awash social media is a young Ghanaian lady who is called to the UK Bar, New York Bar, and Ghana Bar and by name Christine Ofosu-Ampadu.



Many of her close friends and colleagues have showered praises on her for her tenacity and fighting spirit to climb the ladder of success while those who had no idea who she is sang pleasing tunes in admiration.



As the saying goes, "there is always a story behind the success."



In an exclusive interview with Ntiamoah Williams, Lawyer Christine Ofosu-Ampadu reveals how she lost her younger brother who paid for her study to be called to the New York Bar to a road accident.



According to her, her family has been her main support and backbone and so with the demise of her younger brother who always wanted her to be at the top, she felt broken. Her brother lost his life in a car accident in January 2020. He never lived to see the success of his big sister as he so wished.

Christine Ofosu-Ampadu shared many challenges she faced in her pursuit of success. From loneliness to racism, gender abuse, and many others.



Christine Ofosu-Ampadu was called to England and Wales Bar - 28th July 2016, New York Bar - 1st September 2020, and the Ghana Bar - 1st October 2021



Education



Christine Ofosu-Ampadu attended St. Roses in Akwatia as a General Arts student. She went on to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where she studied Land Economics.



Christine attended the University of Kent in the UK. She pursued her LLM in International Law & International Relations.

She was called to the UK Bar (England and Wales in 2016).



She was also called to the New York Bar four years later after pursuing a six-month programme with them.



On the 1st of October, 2021, a year after she was called to the New York Bar, Christine Ofosu - Ampadu is called to the Ghana Bar by the General Legal Council after a successful study and also passing the Professional Law Examination organised by the Ghana School of Law.



It is her wish to one day become the General Secretary of the United Nations.



She is currently a lecturer and a consultant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

She is married to Patrick Onyinah.



