Ghanaian man threatened with a sword by Lebanese speaks on next episode of #SayItLoud

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the Ghana Police Service announced it had taken notice of a viral video in which a man suspected to be Lebanese was seen threatening to behead a Ghanaian man with a sword.

Subsequently the police announced the arrest of the suspect a day after the notice.



The victim of the incident, Iddrisu Yussif, an artisan trading in artifacts at Osu has explained the circumstance leading to the incident and how his attacker was arrested by the police just some thirty minutes after the Inspector General of Police personally assured him of bringing the perpetrator to book.



Yussif who is a former inmate of a juvenile correction facility, appearing as a guest on #SayItLoud also detailed how his three-year term shaped his life, and how he has been focused on living a meaningful life.



The resident of Nima further shares the effects the traumatic attack has had on him and how he now feels unsafe plying his trade in the same vicinity where his attacker and other Lebanese nationals operate their businesses at Osu.

This episode of #SayItLoud hosted by George Ayisi will premier on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.



