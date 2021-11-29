Ghanaian mechanic reveals the secrets behind his success in the UK

A UK-based Ghanaian mechanic, Kwabena Poku

Source: SVTV Africa

Kwabena indicated that he began learning how to fix cars while living in Kumasi in Ghana. However, he got the opportunity to travel to the UK before he could complete his training.



Upon arrival, he got a job as a cleaner at Croydon college but a lecturer advised him to acquire a skill. Without much thought, “I decided to continue with my mechanic job. So I started learning on the job and I was paid 50 pounds a week but my rent was 40 pounds.”



Kwabena further indicated that aside from rent, his bus pass cost 7 pounds. Wondering how he survived for 7 years on 3 pounds a week?



“After work every day, I would carry my toolbox and go from house to house fixing minor faults. Gradually, I saved enough to open a garage,” he said on SVTV Africa.

Kwabena revealed that his business has grown steadily with numerous employees. According to him, he decided to reduce his charges as a business tactic for more clients.



The father of two encouraged the youth to learn a skill and also change the perception that only school dropouts choose to learn a craft. He mentioned that jobs such as plumbing, carpentry, mechanic pay better than office jobs.



