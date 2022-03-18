Ghanaian musician, J Sunset releases new song

J Sunset - Ghanaian musician

Powered by Figures Entertainment, Ghanaian musician, J Sunset’s masterpiece, Heaven is out on all streaming platforms now!

Ahead of the release, J Sunset promised Ghanaians with this beautiful masterpiece in hopes to change the perspective of love of both his male and female listeners.



Encouraging Ghanaians to stream Heaven, J Sunset said “I know the women are going to enjoy it, because it’s a song for the ladies, of course my fellow men are also going to enjoy this one, more reason why the guys need to listen to it because there are a few elements in there that men can pick a few tricks from”.

The message of the music aside, J Sunset is a young Ghanaian singer who hopes to tip the balance of the African music scene with his well-produced music pieces; having dedicated time to study the dynamism of the music industry and polishing his craft.