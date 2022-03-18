0
Menu
News

Ghanaian musician, J Sunset releases new song

J Sunset J Sunset - Ghanaian musician

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: OneplayAfrica

Powered by Figures Entertainment, Ghanaian musician, J Sunset’s masterpiece, Heaven is out on all streaming platforms now!

Ahead of the release, J Sunset promised Ghanaians with this beautiful masterpiece in hopes to change the perspective of love of both his male and female listeners.

Encouraging Ghanaians to stream Heaven, J Sunset said “I know the women are going to enjoy it, because it’s a song for the ladies, of course my fellow men are also going to enjoy this one, more reason why the guys need to listen to it because there are a few elements in there that men can pick a few tricks from”.

The message of the music aside, J Sunset is a young Ghanaian singer who hopes to tip the balance of the African music scene with his well-produced music pieces; having dedicated time to study the dynamism of the music industry and polishing his craft.

Source: OneplayAfrica
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Barker-Vormawor's first post after being released
Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations