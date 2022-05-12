5
Ghanaian nurses and midwives demand 'emotional allowance'

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We go through stress in line of duty, GRNMA

We shall table ‘Emotional Allowance’ for consideration, GRNMA

CLOGSAG calls off 'political neutrality allowance' strike

The Ghana Registered Nurses’ and Midwives’ Association (GRNMA), has stated they would be demanding an “Emotional Allowance” as compensation for the stress they go through in line of duty.

According to the President of the Association, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, they shall table this for government consideration at the next meeting.

“We could be entitled to emotional allowance considering the kind of things that we go through in line of our duties”, the President explained.

“And the kind of stress that we go through, I think we need such allowance. So maybe at our next negotiation table, we shall table it for consideration”, 3news.com quoted.

May 12 every year has been set aside to celebrate nurses globally. This year’s celebration is under the theme: “A Voice to Lead—Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health”.

Meanwhile, Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), have called off the three-week old strike over the "political neutrality allowance".

This is following a directive from the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General to pay the neutrality allowance.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
