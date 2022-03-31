Ghanaian pastors here use the offering to ship containers to Ghana - Ghanaian in Italy

Italy-based Ghanaian, Edward Frimpong

Source: SVTV Africa

Italy-based Ghanaian, Edward Frimpong has revealed that he has only been in church thrice in six years because most pastors only want money.

Speaking on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Edward AKA Wofa indicated that Ghanaians must be serious about their jobs and avoid attending church every day.



According to Edward, most white Italians work on Sundays because they value their jobs.

“I don't go to church on Sundays because the people we came to meet here do not focus on church too much. Back then, we worshipped gods, but they introduced the Bible to us, but they work on Sundays,” he told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



“A Ghanaian operates a shop, but they would rather be in Church on a Monday morning and give the little money they have to the pastor. We need to be serious with our work.”