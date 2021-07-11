Ghanaian personalities who attended TB Joshua’s burial: Prof Naana Jane, Amewu, Shasha Marley, others

• A number of Ghanaians were present at the memorial service of TB Joshua

The impact of late Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly referred to as TB Johsua extended beyond his native Nigeria, went across Africa and other parts of the world.



His week long funeral ends today with a thanksgiving service slated for the headquarters of the church he founded, the Synagogue Church of All Nations, located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.



His impact on Ghana as a country spanned the political, sports, entertainment and religious levels with the most noted being a visit to his church in 2013 by then president John Evans Atta Mills.



His funeral was a global one with people trooping into Lagos from across the world to pay their last respect and as the SCOAN put it, ‘celebrate the life and legacy of the man of God.’

Ghana’s current government did not send a delegation but the former president, John Dramani Mahama, did.



In this article, GhanaWeb looks at some Ghanaian personalities who joined many others online and through other channels to mourn TB Joshua who was buried on Friday, July 9.



High powered NDC delegation led by Prof Naana Jane



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was Mahama’s representative at the memorial service in mid-week.



She told the congregation that despite not meeting the late preacher in person, she has heard and believed the widely spoken about qualities and values he lived by and taught.



She was, however, the leader of a delegation that included another professor, Joshua Alabi – a one time presidential aspirant hopeful of the National Democratic Congress.

GhanaWeb checks indicate that a number of former ministers were also part of the delegation. Among others, former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Shirley Ayittey, former Minister of Fishries and Aquaculture.



Dr George Sipa-Adjah Yankey, former health minister and Ghana Gas Company CEO, was also present. He also mounted the stage to share a testimony about his encounters with TB Joshua.



After enumerating stellar qualities that Joshua lived by and taught, he added: “it is for these good things that is why he is loved by many but envied and unjustifiably attacked by very few, as that is what happens all the time.



“For me, Dr. Yankey, my definition of love is Prophet TB Joshua. I will say the man is love, love is everything, he is love and I pray he will rest in the love and the bossom of the Lord,” he concluded.



Peter Amewu joins memorial via video message



Current Railways Development Minister John-Peter Amewu joined the funeral virtually by delivering a recorded message celebrating the late preacher.

Amewu also recalled encounters of himself and his family with TB Joshua stressing that the late preacher loved Ghana and had promised to build an edifice similar to the SCOAN headquarters in Lagos.



He described TB Joshua as a father and mentor, whose prophetic words are “very simple and logical but highly impregnated with wisdom and realities.”



“I as a person will never stop sharing the good work of the man of God. The Man of God’s intention for Ghana is something I cannot describe. He loved my country,” Amewu said.







Shasha Marley sings at event



On the music front, popular reggae musician, Shasha Marley, was one of select few artistes that mounted the stage to join mourners in celebrating the life and legacy of the pastor who was buried on Friday, July 9.

The official social media handles of the SCOAN shared photos of his performance.



Shasha Marley has in the past spoken about his spititual connection to the prophet and his church.



