Ghanaian politicians are bad boys – Martin Kpebu calls for strong Civil Society

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has called on Ghanaians to help build a strong civil society front to serve as a counter measure against the misdeeds of the political class.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Kpebu stressed that a strong civil society in the country will serve as a referee between the political front and the interests of the masses.



“In Ghana, the middle is very weak, so, that is where the Civil Society needs to come in because the politicians are bad boys, bad boys. We need to build a strong middle ground so we can fight corruption. We need a strong civil society group and that is where I think I belong. We are the referees and will not join NPP or NDC but serve as referees,” he said.



He noted that it has rather become difficult to trust politicians in the country because they all end up disappointing the citizens after they are given power.



“Because all the politicians are bad. I voted for Akufo-Addo thinking Mahama is bad but he has turned out to be worse so we need to strengthen the middle,” he stated.



Mr Kpebu further expressed disappointment in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while accusing the president and the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta of enriching themselves at the expense of citizens suffering from the effects the country’s current economic hardship.





GA/SARA