Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart alleges

Renowned broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart

Over 90% of politicians in Ghana save billions of dollars overseas, Captain Smart alleges

Akufo-Addo saves in Bank of America, Captain Smart alleges



Special Prosecutor should investigate monies saved in foreign banks by politicians, Smart



Renowned broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has alleged that more than 90 per cent of Ghanaian politicians save dollars they acquire abroad.



According to Captain Smart, the politicians who are both from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are afraid of saving their dollars in Ghanaian banks because it will raise suspicions.



Smart, who made these allegations during his Maakye programme on Onua TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, added that Ghanaian politicians are saving some $3.4 billion in banks in Switzerland alone.

“I can tell you on authority that if you take 100 NDC politicians, 98 of them save out of Ghana. They save out of Africa, they save in Switzerland, France, the US and the UK. You can ask Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko. If you also take 100 NPP politicians, 99 of them save out of Africa. You can ask Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who saves at the Bank of America.



“Do you know that Ghanaian politicians do not save dollars in Ghanaian banks? Because the dollars they earn are huge, they never want to save in Ghanaian banks for people to see how much they are wealth.



“If you are a foreigner and you want to save in Switzerland, the minimum deposit you should have is US$ 500,000… The last time I checked, we have over 3,000 Ghanaians saving in banks in Switzerland, and out of this 80% are politicians… If you check the amount of money being saved by Ghanaian politicians in Switzerland, it is almost $3.4 billion,” he said in Twi.



Captain Smart further stated that the fact that the government of Ghana is seeking a $ 2 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund and that the same politicians who are governing the country are saving over $3 billion in Switzerland alone shows their level of hypocrisy.



He added that the money saved by politicians in Africa in Switzerland is what the Swiss government uses for the development of their country.

Also, the broadcaster suggested that if the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, really wants to fight the menace of corruption in the country, he should trace these monies and retrieve those that were illegally acquired for the development of the country.



Watch Captain Smart in the video below:











Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.





Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







IB/BOG