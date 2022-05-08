Ghanaian presidents are intelligent - 'Famous' BBC broadcaster

President Akufo-Addo with BBC's Peter Okwoche

My job is to hold all African presidents accountable, Peter Okwoche

I have a lot of respect for Ghanaian presidents, BBC broadcaster



Peter Okwoche interviews Akufo-Addo on Ghanaian economy



Ace Nigerian BBC broadcaster, Peter Okwoche, has expressed admiration for Ghanaian presidents whom he has described as widely intelligent.



Regardless he says, he has a responsibility of raising concerns and questions as and when they arise to ensure accountability in the various governments.



According to him, he does this through the questions he asks African presidents anytime there is an opportunity for him to interview them.



The ace broadcaster who is known for his interview that got former President, Mahama to ask the question, “as a human being or as a president’ after being asked whether or not he has ever received a bribe.

He also recently, in an April 4, 2022 interview asked President Akufo-Addo some questions that appeared to have gotten him on edge and somewhat confrontational.



Speaking on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show on Friday, May 6, 2022, the ace broadcaster professed his love and respect for Ghanaian Presidents.



“I don’t put too much on reactions. My job is to hold all the presidents across the continent accountable. I have a lot of respect for Ghanaian presidents. They are very capable and widely intelligent men but it is my job to hold governments to account, and that is all I try to do,” Peter Okwoche said.



Peter Okwoche entreated African leaders to learn from their past and better themselves, as well as, avoid the repetition of those mistakes.



Peter is well-known across Africa for asking tough questions that sometimes gets African leaders in uncomfortable positions.



He has interviewed all of Ghana’s Presidents under the Fourth Republic with the exception of late President Rawlings.