Ghanaian scientist, Prof. Yirenkyi Danquah, wins the 2022 Africa Food Prize

A Ghanaian plant geneticist, Prof Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, has won the 2022 Africa Food Prize at the 2022 AGFR summit in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali.

According to The New Times Rwanda, Yirenkyi Danquah won the prize for his contribution to the development of the agriculture sector in Africa.



It added that “the laureate was unveiled on Wednesday, Sept.7, at the ongoing #AGRF2022 Summit in Kigali.”



About the Africa Food Prize:



The US$100,000 Africa Food Prize celebrates Africans who are taking control of Africa’s agricultural agenda. It puts a bright spotlight on bold initiatives and technical innovations that can be replicated across the continent to create a new era of food security and economic opportunity for all Africans.

The winners are selected by an independent panel of distinguished experts in African agriculture, chaired by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo. The Africa Food Prize began as the Yara Prize, established by Yara in 2005. It was moved to Africa and rechristened the Africa Food Prize in 2016. More at africafoodprize.org.



AGRF is the leading forum in the world for African agriculture. It aims to bring together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to commit to the transformation of agriculture in the African continent.



Background on Prof Yirenkyi Danquah



Prof Eric Yirenkyi Danquah is a Professor of Plant Genetics at the Department of Crop Science of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, University of Ghana.



He is also the Director of the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement, whose establishment he spearheaded to train a new generation of plant breeders to develop improved varieties of the staple crops of West and Central Africa.

He has won several awards for his achievement in agriculture advancement including the University of Ghana Distinguished Award for Meritorious Service, 2013; the 2018 Laureate, Global Confederation of Higher Education Associations for Agriculture and Life Sciences (GCHERA) World Agriculture Prize.



He is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Western Australia and a Visiting Scientist at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Cornell University. He was a Visiting Scientist at the BBSRC-Long Ashton Research Institute, United Kingdom from 2000 to 2001.



