Ghanaian senior citizens living in Toronto pay a day visit to Royal Ontario Museum

A group of the Ghanaian senior citizens at ROM

Source: Joe Kingsley Eyiah

A group of Ghanaian senior citizens and retirees within the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario paid a day visit to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The visit was organized by the seniors’ department of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCOA) under the dynamic directorship of Madam Felicia Botchwey who is a retiree based in Brampton.



It was an opportunity for the Ghanaian senior citizens to familiarize themselves with what goes on at the ROM situated in the downtown core of Toronto which is the most multicultural city in Canada.



The Royal Ontario Museum showcases art, culture and nature from around the world and across the ages.

It is Canada’s largest and most comprehensive museum.



Museums are great fun for curious people who love to learn about the world around them.