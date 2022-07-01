Ghanaian students are very disciplined – Cuban Ambassador

Anette Chao Garcia, Cuban Ambassador to Ghana

Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Amb. Anette Chao Garcia, says Ghanaian students studying in Cuba are disciplined.

Ambassador Garcia said, this was confirmed to her by lecturers in ELAM – the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba, who indicated that the brilliant students in their school are Ghanaians.



“Ghanaian people are very disciplined. Let me come to the students that are now in Cuba. Right now we have 300 students there. When I went to ELAM, the Latin America School, the Medicine School there in Cuba, when I went there, all the teachers told me that the best students they have are Ghanaians. You must be proud of them. I went there in January 2021, and I met them, talked to them very very good people you have there. Future leaders of Ghana for sure.”



She made this remark on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Friday, July 1, 2022.



She noted that the Cuban government is currently in crisis therefore, there are no scholarship opportunities for students who want to study medicine in Cuba.



“Right now, we don’t have scholarships. As I told you, we are in crisis and this is not the moment to do it. We don’t have money so we decided to halt it, but the Ghanaian government did well three years ago in 2019, they sent those students with Ghanaian money. It is a very important thing for Ghana because you will have Cuban doctors. The Cuban doctors are not good because we are more special. The thing is, they treat you in a different way. We have a different way to take care of the patients, we are very close to the patients.”

She said Cuba has a well-structured healthcare system, a program well accomplished by commander Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz – Cuban revolutionist and politician.



“He prepared a program, the name is ‘Family Doctor’ and the family doctor takes care of some families, and then we have a polyclinic, we have the hospitals and then we have the institutes in the level of healthcare. But this family doctor must take care of you and if you are an older person, they must come to your house every day.”



The Ambassador noted that during the COVID-19 outbreak, doctors in Cuba moved from door-to-door every day, to check up on citizens.



Her Excellency Ambassador Anette Chao Garcia is the first female Ambassador of Cuba to Ghana. She presented her letter of credence to President Akufo-Addo on 23rd November 2021.



She replaced Pedro Luis, Despaigne Gonzalez whose turner of office ended in November 2021.