Ghanaian students in Ukraine and Russia open up on being caught up in raging conflict

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has escalated to the tipping point of a conflict being blown into a full war.

On the verge of what could turn into a humanitarian crisis, some Ghanaian students in Ukraine and Russian have opened up about their current situation living in the fighting countries.



On this episode of #SayItLoud, a Ghanaian schooling in Ukraine, Ayamba Obed, reveals how he and others had to find shelter in bunkers when Russian missiles started raining on Ukraine.



Describing the situation as dire, the student reveals that he has food supply which will last until the end of the week.



With banks closing and having difficulty in getting access to cash, Obed Ayamba speaking on #SayItLoud has urged the government of Ghana to find a means of facilitating the safe movement of himself and his Ghanaian compatriots out of Ukraine.



Yamoah Gyasi Derick, Abigail Doh Sedinam and Faska Prince Eyako, all Ghanaian students in Russia also joined this episode of #SayItLoud.

Describing the situation in Russia as relatively calm as compared to what their compatriots are experiencing in Ukraine, the students urged the government Ghana to be proactive in ensuring their safety and possible exit from Russia as and when it becomes necessary.



In a special editorial, host of #SayItLoud, George Ayisi with the help of GhanaWeb Business Journalist, Mawuli Ahorlumegah also assessed the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Ghana and the world.



Watch the #SayItLoud below:







