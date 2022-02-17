Ghanaian students on scholarship abroad stranded over govt’s failure to pay stipends – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that Ghanaian students abroad who are on government scholarship are stranded following the nonpayment of their stipends by the government.

He has asked the government to, as a matter of urgency, pay their stipends to reduce the burden on the students.



Mr Ablakwa said these while commenting on the tension between Russia and Ukraine.



Asked whether the students should be evacuated when speaking on the New Day show on TV3 Wednesday February 16 with Johnnie Hughes, Mr Ablakwa who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament said the students rather need their stipends to be paid by the government of Ghana and not evacuation.

“I think that it is premature at this point. Yesterday, when I was monitoring, the Russians have even begun to withdraw some of their troops to reduce tensions.



“I do not think that Putin is that stupid, he is more shrewd than what the Western propagandists make him look. I don’t think he will invade like that as is being predicted. I will just say that we should keep monitoring the situation closely.



“Perhaps what our students abroad need now is for their stipends to be be paid, a lot of the them on government scholarships have not been paid.”