Ghanaian tells journey from galamsey worker to a 5-star hotel chef in Qatar

Nyaami And The Guy DJ Nyaami and Ghanaian based in Qatar, Tofiq Musah

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian based in Qatar, Tofiq Musah has disclosed his journey from a ‘galamsey’ operator in his village to a 5-star hotel chef in Qatar.

Before his chef job, Tofiq told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that he lived and worked as a cleaner in a suburb of Abu Dhabi for four years. Tofiq quit the job after his contract ended. According to him, the salary was not enough.

Eventually, he got a job as a dishwasher in a restaurant in Dubai with the recommendation of a Ghanaian friend.

“I sent my CV to my friend, and he printed and submitted it for me. A few days later, they called and assessed my work for eight hours. Then I got the job,” he said.

That was the beginning of Tofiq’s chef career. Despite his position as a dishwasher, he took the time to learn from the chefs often.

“The restaurant hired a Spanish chef, and I learned a lot from him. So after my contract ended, he allowed me to work with him in Qatar,” he said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.

Tofiq disclosed that with his life and work in Qatar, he would never dream of traveling to Europe. He is comfortable. Tofiq added that his dream is to get into culinary school to be promoted to a higher level.

Source: SVTV Africa
