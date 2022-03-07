Ghanaian universities should consider giving scholarships to students returning from Ukraine – MP

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

MP says travelling abroad shouldn’t be the only option for traumatized students

Charity must begin from home – Ablakwa



Hungry, Bulgaria offer Ghanaian students from Ukraine scholarship



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged universities in Ghana to consider offering Ghanaian students returning from Ukraine, due to, the opportunity to complete their education.



According to him, the students who have gone through trauma as a result of the Russian invasion should not only have the option of travelling outside the country to complete their education due to the current state of the world.



“It's nice to see offers pouring in from other countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary and Canada pertaining to course transfer opportunities for our students escaping the war in Ukraine.

“How about charity beginning at home - should Ghanaian universities not be considering a special dispensation for our traumatized compatriots? Wouldn't this be a much better, greater and patriotic alternative?



“Should we leave our distressed fellow citizens with only the option of travelling abroad in this era of global uncertainty? I honestly do not think so,” a tweet by the MP (Member of Parliament) read.



Ablakwa, in an interview with Asaase Radio, disclosed that the government of Bulgaria has indicated its willingness to provide Ghanaians students fleeing Ukraine-Russia war, scholarships to complete their programmes of study.



“… I also got a call from the Bulgarian Ambassador who is saying that Bulgaria has just decided that a lot of the students fleeing Ukraine, they are willing to offer them an opportunity to just finish up their courses. They will accept their transcripts. So, I relay that news to them, and they were particularly excited about that,” Ablakwa was quoted.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, also disclosed that the government of Hungary has agreed to offer Ghanaian students fleeing the Russian invasion scholarships to complete their education.

Read the tweet shared by Okudzeto Ablakwa below



