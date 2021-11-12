Ghanaian versatile musician Tida is set to take over 'Jo'

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Tida, with songs like ‘True Friend’, ‘Street Anthem’, ‘Night Train’ and others to his credit, is bent on his agenda to entertain Ghanaians and all good music lovers across the globe.

His new song ‘Jo’ is translated into English as ‘Dance’ and will surely get you dancing while being motivated.



The song has perfect instrumentation from BigSam, with Tida proving his versatility on the hook and verses. It comes with a street vibe video was directed by SnipaDidlt and Macford Production. Tide is for the ghetto youth and he stands by them always in everything they do.

