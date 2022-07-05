Ghanaian voters will show you ‘pepper’ in 2024 - Lecturer to NPP

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

A lecturer at Kings University College, Professor Kwame Agyenim Boateng, has predicted that Ghanaians will show the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 for taking them for granted.

The lecturer at the faculty of law and governance said the NPP has taken Ghanaians for granted for far too long, and come 2024, they will show them.



He noted that the government and assigns are behaving as if Ghanaians are stupid and fools by justifying their failures.



The lecturer posited that "Ghanaians are not fools or stupid to be taken for granted. Sometimes these leaders think we lack sense. Are there no advisors to advise the President? They peddled lies, and now Ghanaians have realized they lied. Whatever they will do, they should know that their days are numbered, and in 2024, Ghanaians will choose a new leader.”

"I will admonish leaders in the party to advise the president to apologize. He has contracted huge loans. He should not only apologize but admit he has failed. The loans from the era of Nkrumah till John Mahama combined are less than what this government had contracted, but we do not know what they have done with them,” he said.



He said the recent comments by the President that he will hand over power to another NPP government was not for him to decide but Ghanaian voters will decide the faith of the NPP come 2024.