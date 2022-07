Ghanaian wins best graduating student in top UK University

Ms Sarpong was given the rare privilege of delivering the acceptance on behalf of her class

A Ghanaian student, Ms Chelsea Sarpong has been awarded the best graduating student at the University of Portsmouth.

Ms Sarpong who completed her Masters Programme (MSc) in Cyber Security and Forensic Information Technology was presented with her award at the University’s graduation ceremony held yesterday. She completed her undergraduate studies in Information technology at the Ghana Communication Technology University.



In honour of her enviable feat, the leadership of Portsmouth University, a Gold-rated University in the UK government’s Teaching excellence framework, Ms Sarpong was given the rare privilege of delivering the acceptance on behalf



of her class.



Ms Chelsea Sarpong, from Begoro, a farming community in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern was joined by Mr Kingsley Agyeman, Director of the Scholarships Secretariat, Mrs Naa Dedei Tetteh, Head of Education at the Ghana High Commission, and Mr Dodzie Numekevor, Head of Public Affairs and Information, Ghana High Commission UK who represented the High Commissioner Papa Owusu-Ankomah.



Mr Kingsley Agyeman congratulated Ms Sarpong on her achievement, reiterating that it is a testament of the resilient spirit of the Ghanaian, noting that the young lady pulled off her achievement regardless of the challenges she faced.





Mrs Pearl Tetteh, Head of Education at the Ghana High Commission to the UK



expressed her commitment to supporting Ghanaian students on scholarship in the



UK to surmount their challenges in these difficult times