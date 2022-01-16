Ghanaian woman found dead in USA

The late Comfort Nyarko

Montgomery County Police is calling for help to locate the family of a Ghanaian woman who was found dead in her home last year.

The body of Comfort Nyarko, who is believed to be 60 years old was discovered on November 29, 2021.



The woman lived on the 7000 block of Laytonia Drive.



According to a report by patch.com, the police have not been able to find any family to notify them of Nyarko's death.

They have, therefore, asked the public to help them find a relative of the deceased.



Relatives have been asked to call Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.