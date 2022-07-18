4
Ghanaian woman shot dead by unidentified persons in US

Gun Shot he victim was pronounced dead at the hospital she was rushed to

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two women attacked by gunmen in US

Police begin investigation into murder of Ghanaian woman

Police yet to identify Ghanaian woman shot

The police have confirmed the death of a Ghanaian woman, 41, who was shot dead by unidentified persons on Cambridge Street in Worcester, Massachusetts.

According to Asaaseradio.com report, the woman was one of two Ghanaian women shot at 7 PM on Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital she was rushed to.

The second victim, also a woman who suffered from gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital but was less injured.

Neighbours confirmed the two women were from Ghana and active members of the West African business community in Worcester adding that the victim had two young children who lived with her at the Cambridge Street home.

But the police did not release the identity of the woman in its statement.

Meanwhile, the police say they are looking for a red Toyota Camry that was seen leaving the scene while they investigate what led to the shooting.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
