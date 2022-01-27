Ghanaian women among top bleaching cream users in Africa – CNN report

The CNN report ranked Ghana among those using whitening creams

CNN releases bleaching report

Senegal ranks second in usage of whitening creams



The report is contained in CNN’s ‘White Lies’ series



A CNN ranking has showed that women from Ghana are among the highest ranked in Africa with regard to the use of skin whitening products.



At the top of the list are women from Nigeria with 75% of them reportedly patronizing the bleaching products.

This was contained in a report by cnn.com as part of its “White Lies” - a series by CNN's As Equals project that is investigating skin whitening practices worldwide.



The aim of the investigation was to expose the underlying drivers of colorism, the industry that profits from it and the cost to individuals and communities.



See a representation of the findings below:



