Ghanaian workers with Sino Hydro are allowed to drink only two sachets of water daily

File photo: The workers laid down their tools to register their displeasure

Harrowing accounts from a meeting between displeased Ghanaian construction workers working on the Takoradi tier-three interchange projects, management of Sino Hydro and the Western Regional Labour office reveal that the Ghanaian workers were only permitted to drink two sachets of water a day.

On Thursday the aggrieved workers laid down their tools to press home for improved, safe and better working conditions of service.



Apart from being allocated two sachets of water daily none of the Ghanaian workers has employment or offer letter from their employers Sino Hydro. The workers were employed based on practical tests and evaluation and based on your performance the Ghanaians were employed.



At the said meeting held at the company’s campsite at Funkoe in the Ahanta West Municipality, the leadership of the workers also complained about verbal abuse from their Chinese superiors.



The Ghanaian construction workers among other things were demanding a raise in their GHC19 to at least GHC45 daily benchmark.

However, Sino Hydro Management present at the meeting are on record to have stated that they have not breached any labour law since the minimum of Ghana was a little over twelve (12) cedis



The Ghanaians also complained that they could barely communicate with their Chinese superiors since only one of the Chinese could speak English.



Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan who monitored the meeting reports that the Ghanaian workers have now opted to join Construction and Building Workers Union of Ghana to negotiate on their behalf.



Calm has since returned to the company after the marathon meeting.