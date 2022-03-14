39
Menu
News

Ghanaian youth haven’t lost hope in NPP – Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has said that the youth in Ghana still have hope in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She says this belief emanates from the fact that the party is one that focuses on the growth and development of young people.

Samira Bawumia who was vocal for the New Patriotic Party in its 2016 campaign that promised Ghanaians a better life was at the “Youth Forum” organised by the NPP-UK Youth wing in London.

To her, she is excited by the enthusiasm of the youth.

The Second Lady in a post shared on her social media said “I was excited to join several Ghanaian youth at the “Youth Forum” organised by the NPP-UK Youth wing in London.

"The enthusiasm of the youth demonstrates their hope in the New Patriotic Party as the party that is committed to the growth and development of young people in Ghana.”





Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
He's not being smart - Computer man chides Obofour
Ghanaian man in the U.S kills himself after losing his wife to suicide
Edwin Danquah – Meet the young Ghanaian goalkeeper who idolizes Andre Onana
What Bulldog said about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness saga
Reasons Ag opposed Barker-Vormawor bail revealed
Nine UEW students die in Sunday dawn crash at Asuboi
‘I don’t take loans because the interest rates are ridiculous’ – Ken Agyapong
Related Articles: