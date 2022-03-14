Ghanaian youth haven’t lost hope in NPP – Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has said that the youth in Ghana still have hope in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She says this belief emanates from the fact that the party is one that focuses on the growth and development of young people.



Samira Bawumia who was vocal for the New Patriotic Party in its 2016 campaign that promised Ghanaians a better life was at the “Youth Forum” organised by the NPP-UK Youth wing in London.



To her, she is excited by the enthusiasm of the youth.



The Second Lady in a post shared on her social media said “I was excited to join several Ghanaian youth at the “Youth Forum” organised by the NPP-UK Youth wing in London.



"The enthusiasm of the youth demonstrates their hope in the New Patriotic Party as the party that is committed to the growth and development of young people in Ghana.”