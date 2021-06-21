Ghanaian youth will fight hard for a job but exhibit bad work ethic when employed – Kofi Amoah

Celebrated businessman Dr Kofi Amoah has said that although unemployment is rife in Ghana, the few youth who have been able to secure jobs are also not serious with their jobs.

According to him, their attitude towards work is so poor that he has never been impressed by any Ghanaian youth lately.



“…those who have been able to secure jobs also have bad work ethics by 10 am you will come to and ask of Joe and they will tell you Joe is going to buy Waakye…They don’t impress me and they are not serious.”



He made this known when he spoke to Deloris Frimpong Manso in an interview on the Delay Show.

Dr. Kofi Amoah who was speaking on the future of the country indicated that if something is not done about this, the country will never see progress.



