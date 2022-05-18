0
Ghanaians advised against travels to Gao Region of Northern Mali

Mali Map2 Map of Mali | File photo

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: GNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has advised against travels to the Gao Region of Northern Mali.

This follows recent abductions and executions of travellers, especially Christians, including Ghanaians in the Gao Region.

The Ministry, in a statement, therefore, advised against all travels to Gao and it's surrounding areas in North-eastern Mali.

It said, as a matter of urgency, commercial transport operators and drivers who still plied the Gao route from Ghana were particularly advised to suspend all operations to that part of Mali.

"Ghanaians in the Gao Region are also advised to leave immediately for their

safety and security," the Ministry said.

The Ministry further advised that: "Those who, for any reason, are unable to leave are advised to minimise their movement, monitor developments in the local security situation and follow precautions based on their own best judgment."

It said, "those who choose to depart the Gao Region are advised to exercise the utmost caution as they move to a departure point, only when judged to be safe to do so."

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry said the Government of Ghana's ability to facilitate the departure of Ghanaian nationals from the Gao Region was very limited.

However, it stated that those who required assistance to leave should contact the following numbers: 223 71762020, 223 20295768 and 233 77807676.

