Ghanaians advised to partake in fight against corruption

Ghanaians have been advised against corrupt practices

Source: GNA

Senior Apostle Dr Ebenezer K Adiyia, General Overseer of the New Generation True Faith Church International has advised Ghanaians to love their country and be avid towards the fight against corruption.

He said unpatriotic deeds, divisionism, tribalism and acts that undermined authorities were unchristian and must be avoided.



The General Overseer gave the advice during an inauguration of the Church’s new branch at Nkawkaw-Odumase in the Eastern Region.



The Senior Apostle who resides in Canada, came down to Ghana to attend the Annual Convention of the church, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to Christians to only do things that would let people appreciate their values.



Nana Okuma Debra, Chief of the town said he had given his blessing for the establishment of a branch of the church in his town and made a plot of land available for their Church building and School.

Nana Debra admonished Christians to avoid indiscipline, violent acts, backbiting and all acts that disturbed the peace of a nation.



He said they should be true to God by rendering faithful service to Him.



Mr Owusu Boateng, Assemblyman of Odumase who addressed the convention praised the Church for observing the COVID-19 protocols and said Christians must observe sanity at wherever they lived because it would help reduce illnesses in towns and villages across the country.



Other dignitaries present at the event were; Apostle Joseph K Owusu, Head of Ghana Branch; Apostle Ebenezer Otoo, Greater Accra Regional Head of the Church; Apostle Sandy Sekyere Baah and Apostle Samuel Frimpong, General Secretary.