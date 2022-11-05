1
Menu
News

Ghanaians against galamsey demo to take place in London November 19

84049145 File photo

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some Ghanaians living in the UK have decided to embark on a demonstration to register their displeasure about the menace of illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.

The demonstration dubbed: ‘Ghanaians against Galamsey Demo’ is scheduled to take place, on Friday, 19 November 2022.

The demonstration will begin from 10 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

The venue is the Ghana High Commission, London.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to working hand-in-hand with chiefs, traditional rulers and all stakeholders in the fight against galamsey.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “it is obvious that, if we are to win the fight, you and I have to take the lead to collaborate closely to do so. That is why I am here today.”

Addressing the National House of Chiefs on Wednesday, 5th October 2022, the President noted.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu