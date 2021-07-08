Ghanaians are afraid of being killed in their homes by the military – Security Expert

File Photo of army officers

Fraud and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has disclosed that due to the high level of killings going on in the country, Ghanaians are now insecure and live in fear of being killed in their homes by the military.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Factsheet he said, “A large proportion of Ghanaians don’t feel safe in their homes and people are afraid that the military will come after them and shoot them”.



He mentioned that, to almost every part of the country, there have been issues of murder and people have also died yet still there has not been any conclusions into those investigation and all these happenings only projects fear into the citizens.



He highlighted that, we are at the point of insecurity where, citizens feel a little bit unsafe and have no trust in the powers that be, “particularly the police who are the custodians of maintaining law and order in the country”.

Peter expressed that, our safety is guaranteed by how secure we are and our security is the guarantee of us being safe.



He ended by saying, “Every life matters and we must do everything possible within ourselves as law enforcement officers to protect lives and properties and also maintain the safety we have as a core responsibility”.