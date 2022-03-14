Ghanaians are bleeding, listen to them – Rev. Tetteh to government

GO of the Solid Rock Chapel International, Rev Dr Christie Doh Tetteh (photo credit:GhanaChurch.com)

General Overseer of the Solid Rock Chapel International, Rev. Dr. Christie Doh Tetteh, has urged the government to listen to the needs of Ghanaians and put in measures to help them.



Rev. Tetteh said that Ghanaians are suffering now because politicians, after making several promises to the citizenry, forget about them when they come to power, myjoyonline.com reports.



“The government has to be on its feet, they have to listen to the populace because people are talking, people are bleeding and if you can’t listen to the people you govern, how can you govern?”

“When the government is coming, they will tell you we are coming for the poor, but as soon as they get to where they want to get to, they forget about the poor … our political leaders do sweet talks but when it comes to implementation, they fall short,” the General Overseer said during an interview on Joy News’ Christian Forum.



She added that “what pains me is that they travel abroad, see beautiful things in other countries and how I wish that if they really want the betterment of this country, when they come back, they would implement such things that have made other countries what they are."



Rev Tetteh, however, noted that the government cannot solve all the challenges and that all stakeholders including the church must play their part to help alleviate the hardship of Ghanaians.



On his part, the Presiding Bishop of the Full Gospel Church International, Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah, said that the country needs the church more because a lot of Ghanaians were stressed.



According to him, singing, praying and hearing the word of God is bringing comfort to a lot of people which is helping to prevent them from going crazy or killing themselves, especially in this current economic hardship.