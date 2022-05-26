Ghanaians are complaining of economic hardship; I’m not coming back - SA-based Ghanaian

South Africa-based Ghanaian, Stella Arthur

Source: SVTV Africa

South Africa-based Ghanaian Stella Arthur has mentioned that she has no plans of settling in Ghana until she sets up a stable business to support her children.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Stella indicated that her father pressed her to return after ten years of working in South Africa, but what she hears from family living in Ghana is daunting.



“As a single mother, I can’t come back to Ghana without a proper business. I will find myself wanting, but I can send money to them often if I stay and work here. All I hear from Ghanaians are complaints about economic hardships,” she said.



The single mother of three added that she hopes to travel to another country for work. According to Stella, she will do all she can to cater to the needs of her children because their father has deserted them.



Moreover, Stella stated that she would not discourage anyone from travelling abroad to work because she may have suffered, but the others might not.



Speaking on life in South Africa, Stella disclosed that almost all the Ghanaians living there are hairstylists. She also shared her thoughts on xenophobic attacks.

“They announce attacks often, but it is normally against Nigerians. South Africans say the Nigerians sell drugs and take over their jobs,” she added.



Prisons interview



Watch an episode of The Lowdown below:



