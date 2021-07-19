Ghanaians are looking for too much too soon - Omanhene of Agogo

• Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong has said that Ghanaians should relax in expecting changes

• He explained that having seen the many stages of growth that the country has been through, time is what people need to give to things



• He spoke with Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong on the 'What is Next' show



The Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, has said that it is too soon for Ghanaians to be demanding so much from the government.



He explained that what the country is experiencing now is a much better version of the past and while things are not exactly perfect yet, people should give it time because all good things happen with time.



Speaking with Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong on 'What is Next' on YouTube, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong urged the general populace to be a little patient in expecting massive achievements.

"The truth is that industrialization has taken place in this country and is taking place but Ghanaians as you know, are looking for too much, too soon. When you invest in education, the results come slowly. I have passed through the stages, if I look back at what has happened between 1957 and 2021, a lot has changed but people do not see it," he said.



He was discussing issues surrounding Traditional Leaders and Human Resource Development.







