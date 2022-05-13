Ghanaians are lucky to have Akufo-Addo as president – John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu

Current challenges will have been worse under Mahama, John Boadu

We are better managers of the economy - John Boadu



Akufo-Addo has demolished the foundation I left him – Mahama



The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said that Ghanaians are lucky to have Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leading the country through this current economic challenge.



According to him, Akufo-Addo, despite all the global hardships which had been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in prices of petroleum products has led Ghana’s economy to experience good growth rates, myjoyonline.com reports.



He indicated that should the National Democratic Congress government led by former President John Dramani Mahama be at the helm of things in the country Ghana will be in a worse position than it is currently.

“We (NPP) are far better managers of this economy than they can think of. We are lucky Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is in power in times of this drastic shock; the twin problem of COVID and fuel price increases.



“They (the NDC) didn’t experience that, but we saw what they managed to perform. He (Mahama) wouldn’t perform anything better than what has been done,” he said.



Touching on the comments made by Mahama at the NDC’s ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’ event, Boadu said Mahama’s proposal to get the country out of the current economic challenge was nothing new.



“... I thought that he was going to say that he has a policy direction that is different from what we’re doing or he has anything different that if he were there, would have implemented and made things better. That’s what I expect from a responsible opposition that is ready and waiting to take government,” he said.



Ex-President John Dramani Mahama had said that he left a stable economy for the current administration, contrary to assertions by government officials who blame him for the challenges the country is currently facing.

Mahama said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government could have at the barest minimum built on the strong foundation his government left behind to help improve the livelihood of Ghanaians.



“After inheriting a stable economy that was programmed and poised for rapid growth from early 2017, this government has squandered its way into a ditch from which it has become impossible to emerge without imposing even deeper hardships and suffering on Ghanaians," he said.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







