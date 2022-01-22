Ghanaians are more security conscious than being safety conscious – Red Cross

Red cross advises Ghanaians to be more security conscious

The Public Relations Officer of Ghana Red Cross Society, Captain Adabuga, has said that most people in Ghana are more security conscious than being safety conscious.

According to him, due to high theft and robbery cases, most Ghanaians build their houses paying more attention to security details with heavy burglar-proof to prevent thieves from entering their homes.



However, when it comes to safety consciousness, most Ghanaians do not pay more attention to it, people build their houses with less emphasis on safety exits.



A First Aid trainer with the Red Cross Society, Kelvin Yeboah also added that the capacity of a building should match the exit points of the building to avoid stampedes in case of emergencies.



He explained that the smaller the exit the more casualties will be recorded.

The PRO also gave more education on how to survive during explosions such as the ‘Bogoso explosion ‘ which occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



According to him, in cases where explosions emit smoke, dust, and other harmful chemicals in the air, people should not run through the smoke but rather crawl on the ground since there might be breathable air beneath the smoke.



He also indicated that people should run to open spaces such as school parks for safety when disaster strikes.