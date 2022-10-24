Ghanaians are not ready for Mahama’s comeback, we should all be panic-stricken – Former NPP MP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North, Issah Fuseini, has said that the reported intention of former President John Dramani Mahama to stage a comeback for the presidency should make all Ghanaians panic-stricken.

According to him, the former president will have nothing new to offer if allowed to steer the affairs of the country again.



He stated that John Mahama should have used his term as president to achieve all the things he sort to do for Ghanaians.



Fuseini suggested that the economy under the former president was left in total disarray even though his tenure was not confronted with external challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and other global challenges.



Contributing last week to a discussion on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency election which was held over the weekend on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, the former MP indicated that Ghanaians were not ready to have another John Dramani Mahama era as president.



He was responding to Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, who indicated that current economic challenges are making the former president look like ‘Osagyefo’ for Ghana.

“My friend [Sam Nartey George] keeps mentioning that it is the renaissance or the what of John Mahama. It’s amazing. The mentioning of his excellency the former President John Dramani Mahama is akin to the bankye dada or the old duade [old cassava]…I mean it’s nothing new.



“This is a man we have seen rule this country for almost 5 years. I’m sure that if you have such an opportunity, whatever you could do you show. It’s in the annals of this country. I mean politically when there were no global challenges, where there was no Covid when things were virtually on a silver platter for him, we saw where he took this economy and where he left it.



“So mentioning John Mahama and his coming, it’s even for us all to panic because I am not sure Ghanaians are ready to go back to the period from about midway 2012 to 2016 where they took us so it is not something that is on the table,” Issah Fuseini said on Friday, October 21, 2022.



The NDC is readying itself to upend the NPP in the 2024 polls. Ahead of that, the names of former President John Mahama and former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor have come up strongly as persons likely to lead it into the contest.



In May this year, the former President expressed his interest in leading the NDC into the 2024 elections if the party will allow him.

Speaking in an interview with Ugandan-based NBS television, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC mentioned that he is unperturbed if the party picks a different aspirant since the main priority is to win the 2024 polls.



“My country has given me so much, educated me, and made me who I am. So if the party lets me stand, I will,” NBS TV quoted John Mahama as saying.



“The main priority is winning the election come 2024, and if the party decides that I or someone else should stand, it's all fine with me,” he added.



In a recent interview with VOA’s Straight Talk Africa, Mahama said that he has not decided on contesting in the flagbearership race adding that “it is good to keep your opponents guessing” on which candidate will be presented.



“I haven’t,” Mahama responded amid laughter when asked if he has plans to run again in the 2024 elections.

“It’s good to keep your opponents guessing so even if I’m not running, I’m not going to say I’m not running. So a decision will be taken early next year in the first quarter. That’s when we hold our party’s primaries for the presidential candidacy and then we will see,” he added in the interview which aired on Wednesday, October 12.



DS/PEN