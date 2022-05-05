Ghanaians are not surprised at where we are – Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a Ghanaian Freelance Journalist, has affirmed that Ghanaians are not surprised at where we are now regarding the country’s Press Freedom Rankings.

He asserted on the GTV Breakfast Show on May 5, 2022



Manasseh Azure Awuni has been sharing his views as journalists in Ghana, in collaboration with UNESCO and the EU, marked World Press Freedom Day at the Ghana International Press Center in Accra on May 4, 2022.



The day was marked against the backdrop of the latest Press Freedom Rankings released by Reporters Without Borders, which saw Ghana drop 30 places according to the 2022 World Press Freedom Index.



Manasseh’s view is that the Index is indeed a reflection of the current situation so far as Media Freedom in Ghana is concerned.

“Yes, it is the true reflection, and I think Ghanaians are not surprised that we are where we are; we have Journalists who in recent times have spoken out about the news that is getting tighter and tighter around press freedom to the extent that people who do not ordinarily operate in this space such as Sir Sam Jonah, talking about the return of the culture of silence and the reaction was to unleash foot soldiers and others to silence him”.



He continued by stating that “when you put all of this together, and you also have notable cases like the murder of Ahmed Saule, the Modern Ghana Journalists whose offices were raided by National Security, and one of them said he was torched, nothing happened to anybody and the National Security has not been able to tell us or give us any reason they were arrested”.



Manasseh Azure Awuni gave a litany of scenarios in Ghana that point to situations that have seen journalists in danger.