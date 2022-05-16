2
Ghanaians are ready to fight for their second independence in 2024 – Joseph Yammin

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin, has disclosed that the 2024 general elections will be an opportunity for Ghanaians to fight for their second independence by voting the NPP government out of office.

According to him, Ghana is being colonized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but not the British this time around.

Speaking at a TEIN program at the Obuasi KNUST campus, Joseph Yammin explained that the future of the youth of Ghana is in danger under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

According to Joseph Yammin, "it is time Ghanaians come together to fight for a second independence to save Ghana from NPP and President Akufo-Addo's colonization."

"Ghanaians need to exhibit some form of force by going back to the historical days and look at how Kwame Nkrumah saved this country, and let's try to emulate that force," Yammin urged.

"We need to show signs of anger, and I want to say it here that if the NPP believes that the NDC is going into the 2024 general elections the same way we entered 2020 elections, I'm telling them that they are lying. If they think that killing eight people makes that a government, then they should prepare to kill all the 6 million people in the 2020 general elections."

"We need to save Ghana from the oppressor because Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP are destroying this country, and the future of this country, especially the youth, is in danger," he claimed.

Source: mynewsgh.com
