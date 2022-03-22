0
Menu
News

Ghanaians are suffering; reduce the size of your ministers - Nana Ofori Owusu

Video Archive
Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu says President Nana Akufo-Addo should reduce the size of his Ministers.

According to him, in a suffering economy like Ghana where the average Ghanaian finds it extremely difficult to make a living, it is incumbent on the President to cut any wastage that may further complicate the living conditions of the citizenry.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Ofori Owusu wondered why the President is still entertaining over 100 Ministers in his government.

He believed the huge size of the government is a contributory factor to the hardships Ghanaians are facing.

"You can't say that we are going to have over 100 Ministers in difficult times that none of them will be touched, none of the structures will be reduced or that we won't reduce the size of government. We must reduce the size of government. You tell us that we are in difficult times and in difficult times we must take very strong measures. The measures cannot be one-way measure that citizens alone must feel the blunt end of the measure; those in government must also feel the blunt end of the measure," he stated categorically.

Sending a word of advice to the government, Nana Ofori Owusu said; "We have to be careful. We are all under serious pressure. Salaries are not going up but the effect of this thing on the average person is so serious that you can't even begin to understand how people are going through it."

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We can’t find Bawumia, the dollar has arrested him – Mahama
Government to review free SHS, NABCO – Oppong Nkrumah
2020 elections: Opoku-Agyemang made no impact - Obed Asamoah
Edward Enninful finally marries longtime boyfriend
Five major decisions made by gov't to rescue Ghana’s economy
It's time for disastrous Ofori-Atta to go home – Ablakwa
Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far
Why the Black Stars are trending on social media
We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria