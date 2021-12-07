Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo government – Kwaku Boahen

Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen

National Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has averred that Ghanaians are facing hardship under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at the constituency retreat, Mr Boahen said even persons who belong to the NPP do not want to be associated with the party anymore because their hopes have been dashed.



He also bemoaned the frequent increment in fuel prices at various pumps, the increase in goods and services on the market and the high cost of living in the country.

In an interview with the media, Kwaku Boahen said, “Ghanaians are crying. I have not seen a government that is an eye saw. All those who voted for the NPP have rejected and do not want to be associated with the party anymore because everyone is facing hardship. Contractors have not been paid. Prices of fuel is high, cost of goods on the market have equally shot up.”



The Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, on his part, urged the people of Awutu Senya East to vote massively for whoever becomes the NDC parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections to win for there to be a change in the constituency.