Ghanaians asses electoral choice a year after election 2020

Ghana marks one year after election 2020

Performance of Akufo-Addo assessed



Ghana goes to the polls again in 2024



On December 7, 2020, Ghanaians conducted a four-year constitutional ritual - electing a president to lead the executive arm of government as well as members of parliament to form the legislature.



After months of campaigning amidst a COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions, Ghanaians successfully fulfilled the constitutional requirement by renewing the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a four-year term.



For the over 51% of the electorates who voted for President Akufo-Addo, he had sufficiently proven himself worthy of a new term as a result of his first four-year term performance, and as well sold policies that resonated with them on who to choose in the elections.

Another 47% of the electorates however felt former President John Dramani Mahama deserved a return to the presidency to continue his work of 2012 to 2016. Another group also felt the former president deserved a chance to right his wrongs leading to his loss in the 2016 elections.



December 7, 2021, marked exactly a year the electoral populace settled on President Akufo-Addo’s leadership for another four-year term and for a lot of Ghanaians, it was a day to reassess the choice they made in 2020 in anticipation of what to decide come December 7, 2024.



Speaking to some Ghanaians on Tuesday, they shared with Oman Channel various reflections on the choice they made in the voting booth a year ago.



Weighing their choice against the performance of the government a year on, some said their vote for the current president has been justified positively while some thought otherwise.



“The governance has been good. There is a little slowdown in economic activities but soon things will pick up. If we are to vote again, I will still vote for four more (Nana Addo). I have no regrets at all,” a trader shared.

Some said they have been vindicated in voting against President Akufo-Addo’s second term and are hopeful to realise another presidential term for former President Mahama come 2024.



“Things are bad. In terms of fuel prices and economic hardship. We are in the Christmas season but people are not boarding our cars, because fuel prices have gone up. You promised to reduce fuel prices and we all voted for you. But from GHC16.64 cedis that we used to buy fuel under John Mahama, fuel price has increased to GHC35 since power was handed over to Nana Addo. Imagine what Ghanaians will feel after Akufo-Addo completes his 8 years. Thousand Ghana cedis was able to buy 40 bags of cement. But today you need over two thousand cedis to buy same,” a driver lamented.



