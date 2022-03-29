30
Menu
News

Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja

Video Archive
Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Nigerian fans attacked Ghanaians at Abuja’s Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday after the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Nigerians who were disgruntled by the 1-1 tie that ruined the Super Eagles World Cup ambitions stormed the field and sparked a riot.

They reportedly smashed the Super Eagles’ technical bench and other equipment.

To disperse them, security had to fire tear gas.

In addition, a small group of Ghanaians who had made their way to the stadium were attacked by enraged supporters.

The Ghanaian fans were rescued by security who took them to Black Stars dressing room.

With the first leg ending 0-0 in Kumasi, Ghana knew a score draw would be enough to secure their place in Qatar.

In front of a big crowd at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Thomas Partey scored the crucial away goal in the 10th minute to upset the Super Eagles.

The lead, however, lasted for 12 minutes as Nigeria equalised courtesy of a disputed penalty scored by William Troost-Ekong.

Ghana defended well after, to qualify for a fourth World Cup finals.



Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man
Related Articles: