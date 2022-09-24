Ghanaians can’t tighten their belts whiles you’re enjoying – Kwabena Agyepong lashes gov’t

Kwabena Agyepong, former NPP General Secretary

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has taken on the government for encouraging Ghanaians to tighten their belts whiles they enjoy freebies.

Ghana is currently going through an economic meltdown with the rise in the standard of living in the country amidst skyrocketing prices of goods and services.



The government has blamed the hardship in the country on the Ukraine-Russian wars and the impact of COVID-19; something which has been corroborated by the International Monetary Fund(IMF).



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the hardship and has asked the people of Ghana to rally behind him to take the country out of the ditch.



But reacting to this, Kwabena Agyepong believes that there should be an indication that the government is also sacrificing when citizens have been asked to sacrifice.

“The Problems that we have are social, political and economic. Economic problems have to be solved by the government by example, by leading and doing the right things and taking the right decisions. Simple implementable decisions have to be taken to be able to drive confidence and have society behind us.



"The only way we can do so is when they realize that you are also going through the austerity that they are going through. You can’t encourage people to tighten their belts when you are having freebies, you can’t do that.



"For example in countries like Botswana Government officials cannot use public vehicles on weekends, you’ll be surcharged. This is all part of the waste we have in Ghana," he said in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM.