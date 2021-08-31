Ghanaians can’t wait to vote out NPP in 2024 – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said that Ghanaians are yearning to kick out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from power in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the governed are fed up with what he claims is the high rate of corruption in the country.



Hence, he said, they have resolved in their mind to vote against the governing party.



Sammy Gyamfi said these when he was addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday August 30 in response to a press conference held by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Buadu on the thank you tour of former President John Dramani Mahama.



The NPP’s General Secretary had addressed journalists on Thursday, August 26, responding to some of the allegations made by former President Mahama on his Thank You tour.



He had described most of them as twisting of the facts.

“We are really not worried about his distraction because our president is focused on delivering his mandate,” he said.



“He has turned his so-called Thank you tour into election campaign. Yes, he has the right to campaign but he should play by the rules of engagement.



“He has no right to deceive the people of this country by twisting facts.”



He also made a riveting revelation that Mr Mahama had advised his friend, Roland Agambire, to go into hiding following his loss of the 2016 elections, alleging that all the “dubious” deals between 2012 and 2015 were undertaken by the Executive Chairman of Agams Holdings.



“Is it not more worrying that, all dubious deals under Mahama were carried by the RLG man? Mahama advised Agambire to go into hiding after the elections.”

Responding to these claims, Sammy Gyamfi said among other things that the failure to vote against the NPP will lead to further dissipation of the public purse.



“Former President Mahama echoed the sentiments of the vast majority of Ghanaians who feel scandalized by the unbridled corruption and plain thievery that has become the hallmark of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.



“The alarming case of corruption under this government is such that Ghanaians cannot wait to exact act accountability by voting out the NPP after their eight year tenure in 2024.



“Anything short if that will spell doom for the public purse which will be subjected to further abuse should their mandates be renewed beyond 2024.”