Ghanaians cautioned against double registration for Ghana Card

The New Juaben North District Director of the National Identification Authority- NIA, Reindolf Otu-Acquah has warned that double registration of the Ghana Card is a criminal offense.
He cautioned persons who may attempt to double register to desist from the act or face prosecution, since the system can easily identify them. Mr. Otu-Acquah who was speaking on GBC Sunrise FM in Koforidua, urged those who are yet to receive their cards to visit the Regional Office for collection.
Mr. Otu-Acquah encouraged new applicants to visit NIA District Offices in the Region to register for the Ghana Card.
"Without the GhanacCard it will be difficult to transact any kind of business in Ghana”.
