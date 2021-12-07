Ghanaians chose between death by hanging and death by firing squad in 2020 elections - Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni is an investigative journalist

Ghana’s 2020 elections held on December 7

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wins 2020 elections



John Dramani Mahama contests 2020 election results



Manasseh Azure Awuni has described the general elections of 2020 as a way Ghanaians chose their deaths.



In a tweet commemorating a year since the 2020 general elections, the award-winning investigative journalist said that what happened on December 7, 2020, was akin to Ghanaians making a death choice.



“Exactly a year ago, Ghanaians lined up to choose between death by firing squad and death by hanging,” he tweeted.

Exactly a year ago today, Ghanaians had lined up at the over 22,00 polling stations across the country to exercise their voting rights in the 2020 general elections.



The crucial election was highly anticipated because of the personalities at the forefront of the race: an incumbent president going up against his predecessor.



The fiercely contested race eventually came to an end and results were announced a few days after, giving Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the incumbent, another four years at the presidency.



John Dramani Mahama, his closest contender, however later took the matter to the Supreme Court for its determination after he refused to accept the results declared by the Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Jean Mensa.



