Ghanaians condemn plans to pay spouses of presidents

The decision to pay salaries to the first and second ladies, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs. Samira Bawumia, respectively, has sparked some level of controversy among Ghanaians who think the move is totally unnecessary.



By this, they mean such an initiative is not needed especially now that citizens are requesting for the country to be fixed.



The spouses of the President and his vice will be paid salaries after parliament has approved the recommendations of an emolument committee.



When approved, they are to be paid over GH¢30, 000 monthly in 2021.

But speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, some Ghanaians have bemoaned such an initiative adding that there are more pressing needs in the country than the payment of salaries to spouses of the presidents.



“Times are hard. I don’t think the timing is right for that. Are they more important than us? Students are studying under trees in deprived communities. Some of them have been packed in classrooms and it’s not right. These are rather pressing needs that urgently needs to be addressed. You should have informed us of this decision before contesting for power. We won’t accept this,” an individual said.



“If that’s what they have decided to do, then they must pay salaries to the wives of each government worker. We are really suffering in this country so that decision shouldn’t be encouraged at all. Such monies should be used to create jobs for the youth instead. I have never seen or heard that president’s wives are entitled to salaries,” said another.



